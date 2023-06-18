Showers and storms possible this evening

Clouds will build in throughout our Father's Day, leading to potential showers and thunderstorms across parts of the Stateline this evening.
Overnight storms which went through Iowa are on a weakening phase as they move east early this morning. A scattered showers can't be ruled out, mainly west of I-39, but most of us will stay dry heading into lunchtime.
You may notice a little bit of a haze in the air due to the lingering Canadian wildfire smoke, much like what we saw yesterday. Most of the smoke will remain well above the surface, keeping air quality in the "moderate" category for the next few days, but make sure to be careful if you are particularly sensitive to smoky air.
Skies will become overcast this afternoon as temperatures rise in to the low 80s, much like where they were yesterday. These clouds lead into scattered showers and thunderstorms later this evening.
Most of this activity will remain off to the west of I-39, but it would be a good idea to bring at least a light rain jacket with you and keep an eye on the radar, especially if you're heading out to the final night of Old Settlers Days in Rockton.
These scattered showers and storms are likeliest after 3 p.m. with chances appearing to last throughout the evening. Impacts with today's activity will be brief downpours as well as lightning. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
Some lingering showers are expected to last into early Monday morning throughout the area, but conditions are expected to be completely dry by sunrise.
Clouds will also filter out early Monday morning, allowing sunshine to become abundant, which will become a theme for the entire week ahead. Temperatures Monday afternoon will reach into the middle and upper 80s, as a summer warmup gets into full swing.
Under mostly sunny skies for much of the next seven days, temperatures make a run at 90 for much of the week ahead, including for the official start of summer on Wednesday.