Showers and storms may slow down holiday travelers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While the weather stays dry for a little while longer locally, storms to our north and west could impact holiday travel.
The rest of the 1st day of September is quiet, though turning cloudy. A stray sprinkle or two could fall overnight, but for most the weather stays dry. Temperatures cool to the middle 60s, with humid air staying in place.
Friday stays partly cloudy, with humid air and temperatures in the middle 80s. The weather remains quiet locally but watch out as you travel north or west.
Spotty showers and storms are possible early in the day in Wisconsin, then the afternoon turns dry. Another round of activity brews up later in the along a cold front. This activity could bring a few strong to severe storms, so be careful and stay weather aware within this stretch of the Midwest. The storms fizzle out before they get close to us.
Saturday starts dry, then that same cold front moves in. This could spark a few showers and storms locally, mainly Saturday afternoon into the evening. While we won't see severe weather, move indoors as soon as you hear thunder.
Sunday and Labor Day go back to dry and sunny weather, with cooler temperatures behind the front. We drop to the upper 70s to low 80s. Some heat comes back next week while the weather remains sunny.