Showers and storms kick off soggy stretch

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This week's version of rainy weather gets going tonight with a few thunderstorms and downpours. More rain and a little snow arrives later this week.
Overnight storms:
A cold front brings in showers and eventually a few downpours and storms close to midnight. We'll pick up some soaking rainfall thanks to the heavier showers for a couple hours. The storms should exit by 3 am Wednesday. No severe weather is expected.
We may pick up 1/2" of rain or more with the heavier showers and storms overnight. Since March 1st, the Rockford area is almost 1" above average for precipitation, which is a step in the right direction to get rid of the drought that started last year.
Drizzly and snowy:
The weather dries up before sunrise Wednesday, and the day may start out somewhat sunny. By the afternoon, however, we fall back into cloudy and drizzly territory.
Look for highs to hit the middle 50s again, with breezy southwest winds. The scattered light rain develops again in the middle of the afternoon, and extends to the early evening before drying up. We avoid the downpours and storms as the weather stays quiet Wednesday evening and night.
The weather starts turning Thursday. Temperatures fall to the upper 40s, with on-and-off drizzly to light rainfall. We cool again Friday to the upper 30s. Due to the colder air, light snow is likely Friday morning. Minor accumulations may be possible, but mainly on grassy surfaces like last week. The weather dries out by Friday evening.
Spring pattern:
We reverse course this weekend with temperatures rebounding to the 50s on Saturday, then the 60s for Sunday. Both days remain sunny and dry, just in time for the weekend and giving us a nice break from the rain and clouds.
The 60s settle in early next week, but the clouds and showers come back. Monday may have scattered showers and a few storms. Tuesday looks dry for now, then Wednesday could bring the storms back.
There are signs of cooler weather returning late next week.