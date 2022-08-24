Showers and storms break up quiet stretch

ROCKFORD (WREX) — More often than not, we've seen sunshine and low 80s of the last couple of weeks. Showers and a few storms interrupt this stretch through Thursday.
The remainder of Wednesday is quiet. Temperatures remain in the 70s through the evening, with a clear sky. Overnight, clouds build up while temperatures hold in the middle 60s. This is all ahead of showers and storms returning by early Thursday morning.
Rain slides in ahead of a slow-moving cold front around 4 am Thursday. We may hear a few rumbles of thunder with a few quick downpours. Showers may continue through around 7 am. Drier weather is possible over the rest of the morning.
Because of the slow-moving weather system, on-and-off showers and storms may develop again. The best time for redevelopment is late in the afternoon to early evening. Temperatures likely fall into the upper 70s.
The weather dries and clears out for Friday, yet the weather stays cooler. Look for temperatures in the middle 70s and lower humidity. The weather should be pretty comfortable for the end of the work week.
This weekend brings a little heat and storms back into the picture. Saturday stays dry and warms into the low 80s. We hit the middle 80s with higher humidity on Sunday. Spotty showers and storms may brew up again by late Sunday. More storms are possible Monday, then weather may slowly dry out from there.
We stay in the low 80s through the end of August, then may drop into the 70s as September gets underway next Thursday.