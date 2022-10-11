Showers and potentially strong storms return later today

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With a hazy and sunny start, showers and potentially stronger storms will make a comeback later today.
Tuesday morning is off to a hazy start with some fog developing across the area. The fog will dissipate as the sun continues to rise for a sunny and quiet start to the day.
The first half of the day will stay sunny with some cloud cover moving in closer to lunch time. Temperatures will reach the lower 70's into the early afternoon as the showers and storms build in.
Some isolated storms may bubble up into the early afternoon, but more widespread activity is expected around and after 5 p.m. Grab those umbrellas for the evening commute.
There is a low potential to see isolated strong storms as our entire area is under a 1 out of 5 for severe potential. Some storms may feature gusty winds with hail. Stay weather aware as we head into the latter half of our day.
Showers and storms will continue into the overnight hours with a few breaks in between. The activity will follow us into our Wednesday as temperatures already slightly cooler with the middle 60 's expected.
Wednesday evening will bring dry conditions for a majority of the area as we'll see lots of sunshine for the end of the week.
Temperatures will be much cooler with the 50's back by Thursday. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 30's overnight. This type of weather will follow us into Friday with forecast highs jumping up to the 60's briefly with even cooler weather returning into next week and the extended forecast.