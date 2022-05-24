Showers and potentially strong storms expected by Wednesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Most of Tuesday will stay dry before showers and potentially strong storms return.
Showers and storms:
Most of Tuesday will remain dry despite a low chance for an isolated sprinkle. Mostly cloudy skies will dominate as temperatures stay below average. The afternoon will bring us back into the middle to upper 60's.
Winds will be slightly breezier, gusting up to 20 miles per hour and up to 30 overnight. Some spotty showers may bubble up through the evening and overnight with more widespread rain moving in Wednesday morning.
Showers and thunderstorms will linger into the afternoon also bringing a low severe threat. All of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin are under a 1 out of 5. All threats are on the table, from damaging winds, hail to even a low tornado risk.
With showers and storms possible in the morning, ingredients into the afternoon may not line up to produce strong to severe storms. Stay tuned to the forecast with more updates to come.
Thursday and beyond:
Some showers will follow us into Thursday morning as temperatures stay within the upper 60's. Conditions will dry out by the evening with some sunshine returning for Friday.
The end of the week is trending to stay dry with temperatures slowly warming. Friday will be the last day we see below average temperatures as summertime heat quickly returns into the weekend.
By Sunday and into Memorial Day, we will be back into the 80's as dry conditions remain. The 80's will stick around into the middle of next week before we drop back into the 70's.