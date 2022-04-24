Shorewood Park could see nearly a million dollars in renovations

LOVES PARK (WREX) — This week, the Loves Park City Council and the Rockford Park District Board will vote on a near one million dollar renovation to Shorewood Park.
Loves Park received an $800,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity in January for repairs to Shorewood Park, the longtime home of the Loves Park Ski Broncs.
The Loves Park City Council will vote Monday on a resolution approving an intergovernmental agreement with the Rockford Park District to go forward with the project. The Park District, in their board meeting on Tuesday, will also vote to approve the agreement.
The Park District says the grant will assist with shoreline stabilization, improvements to the staging and seating areas, including new decking, for the Ski Broncs, and a realigned boat launch.
Specific plans include improvements to erosion boulders and a new sea wall to prevent water from getting to the seating area.
Complaints about the park's conditions have included major erosion of the shoreline during any rainfall as well as the lack of safe pedestrian access to the seating area.
In addition to the $800,000 from the state, $100,000 from the Park District's 2022 Capital Improvement Program would go to the project, meeting the estimated development cost of $900,000.
According to the Park District, they will assist the city with the grant application process, hire a consultant to design the repair plans, and act as the project manager, overseeing any bids, contracts, permits, and all construction management.
Loves Park, in the agreement, would be responsible for administering the grant money and for reimbursing the Park District for all grant-funded eligible costs with the project.
The agenda for Monday's Loves Park City Council meeting can be found here. The Rockford Park District Board meeting agenda can be found here.