Shooting victim leaves multiple hospitals to avoid talking to police

ROCKFORD -- On Tuesday, June 21 around 9:53 p.m., Rockford police officers responded to call from a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim.
Once officers arrived at the hospital, it was reported that a 16-year-old male had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.
The 16-year-old male was accompanied by a 15-year-old male who was in possession of a loaded handgun.
Officers took the gun and the 16-year-old male was taken into custody at the Juvenile Detention Center.
Police officers learned that a third individual with a possible gunshot wound, helped the 16-year-old male get to the hospital but then left on foot.
A short time later, officers responded to a call from the 1400 block of 5th Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim.
The 20-year-old male victim was taken to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his foot.
The male was also uncooperative with officers and left the hospital.
He later arrived at another hospital, but fled again when officers tried to speak with him.
After a review of the case, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office reviewed the facts of the case and authorized the following charges:
- Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
- Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Gang Member