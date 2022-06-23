Shooter caught after 'Code Red' system activated in Galena

GALENA -- On Wednesday, June 22 around 9:00 p.m., Jo Daviess County received a 911 call reporting that an individual at the residence had been shot with a weapon.
It was also reported that the suspect fled the scene.
Authorities arrived at the residence and began investigating.
Around the same time, the Joe Daviess County Dispatch center activated their "Code Red" system that alerted the public to the suspect and their description.
Jo Daviess County K-9 units arrived to conduct a broader search on the residence.
Around 12:20 a.m. today, the suspect was taken into custody.
Not all details about this crime can be released at this time due to its severe nature and that the investigation is ongoing.
The Sheriff's Office assures the public that there is no ongoing threat from the incident and that more information will be released once the investigation is complete.