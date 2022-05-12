Shirland Middle School robotics team takes 1st place in championship

SHIRLAND – The Shirland School Middle School Sphero Robotics team has received the honor of 1st Place in the 2022 Sphero World Championship in the Middle School Age Bracket.
2022’s theme of the competition was “Heroes Among Us.”
The Shirland team consisted of seven students that worked every Tuesday morning:
8th grade: Teagan Way, Adel Lewis, Cora Whiteman
7th Grade: Aubrey Carlson, Olivia Story, Evan Brust, Angel Zarate
The Shirland Sphero Robotics team was coached by Middle School Math and Science teacher Hannah Pals.
Pals explains the group's project:
"This is Fredrick. Our remote control message system. For the Little Bits Invent for Good event The team had a prompt of creating an invention that would help an invisible inventor communicate with the team.
The girls did a lot of research and current options don’t always allow for incognito communication.
Fredrick allows the invisible inventor to go up to his teammate and deliver messages with lights and sounds, and possible respond to questions with the same lights and sounds. The invisible inventor has the remote control which controls everything on Fredrick."
The Sphero Global Challenge included 250 competitors from 5 different countries.
The competition serves as an opportunity for students to dig into computational thinking, engineering, and programming skills in various STEM and coding challenges.
Entries were submitted virtually.