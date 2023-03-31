Severe thunderstorms likely for Friday

Friday brings a threat for severe weather into the afternoon with every threat on the table including damaging winds, tornadoes and damaging hail.
After a few thunderstorms moved through overnight, most of the morning is expected to stay dry. There may be a few isolated showers and/or thunderstorms that develop. These will likely not pose a severe threat.
Portions of northern Illinois such as Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Whiteside counties are under a 4 out of 5 for severe potential. These counties all fall under the greatest threat to see strong tornadoes, damaging winds, and even damaging hail. The rest of the area is under a 3 out of 5.
In terms of the storms expected alter today, there may be two rounds with the first arriving into the early afternoon. Timing for this first round looks to move in around 2 p.m. A few thunderstorms may gain severe strength with the second round likely to bring stronger storms.
As a cold front sweeps through closer to 6 p.m., a broken line of storms will develop and move through bringing the second round and our best chance to see a number of threats. Threats include damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail are all possible however, our biggest concern will be strong, damaging winds. We may see gusts exceed 75 MPH through the evening. If ingredients line up right, tornadoes are possible. This round of storms is expected to exit our area completely by 10 p.m.
These storms will move through quickly around 50-60 MPH, that may mean less reaction time if they become severe. A few ways you can prepare would be to make sure all devices are charged, have a plan and know where your safe spot is and have multiple ways to get alerts.
After the severe threat passes, a few showers will stick around but as temperatures drop some snow may mix. Saturday morning may see the chance for a few snow showers as the day stays cooler.
The 60's return into Sunday with plenty of sunshine as we stay mild even into the start of next week. Active weather quickly returns into Monday afternoon.