...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) or higher Air Quality Index (AQI) through Sunday,
July 16th for all of Illinois.

Smoke from wildfires is expected to impact Illinois as soon as today
and is the main contributing factor for the poor AQI. Impacts on air
quality from the smoke may be shorter in duration in more southern
locations and in close proximity to storms. The unique and widespread
nature of this event prompted this NWS alert. AQI forecast details
and current levels can found at AirNow.gov

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) - Active children and adults,
especially people with pulmonary or respiratory disease such as
asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Tips on how you
can reduce your emissions and protect your health can be found
at www.airnow.gov

Media Contact...217 558 1536.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Friday evening

Severe weather from Iowa strikes this evening, bringing the threat for lightning, damaging winds, and torrential rainfall

Strong to severe thunderstorms take aim at the Stateline, and could bring damaging wind gusts and large, damaging hail as the main threats. Heavy downpours may also lead to some street flooding.

WREX clouds.png

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 pm for all of southern Wisconsin and most of northern Illinois. Remember- a watch means we have the ingredients for severe storms, so stay weather aware.

watch prep without animation.png

Check in with the 13 Weather Authority for updates through the night. Have multiple ways to get severe weather alerts.

WREX clouds.png

Storms sweep in from west to east. A couple of these are already at severe levels in Iowa. In general, spots west of I-39 will see storms through 7 pm, then east of I-39 sees storms between 6 pm and 9 pm. 

THREAT TRACK INDEX.png

You can track the storms through our backyard with our Interactive Radar.

Later tonight, the rain exits, and we'll stay cloudy with temperatures in the 60s. 

