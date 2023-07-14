Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Friday evening

Strong to severe thunderstorms take aim at the Stateline, and could bring damaging wind gusts and large, damaging hail as the main threats. Heavy downpours may also lead to some street flooding.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 pm for all of southern Wisconsin and most of northern Illinois. Remember- a watch means we have the ingredients for severe storms, so stay weather aware.
Check in with the 13 Weather Authority for updates through the night. Have multiple ways to get severe weather alerts.
Storms sweep in from west to east. A couple of these are already at severe levels in Iowa. In general, spots west of I-39 will see storms through 7 pm, then east of I-39 sees storms between 6 pm and 9 pm.
You can track the storms through our backyard with our Interactive Radar.
Later tonight, the rain exits, and we'll stay cloudy with temperatures in the 60s.