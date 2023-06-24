Severe Thunderstorm Watch allowed to expire as storms exit

Our latest round of severe weather has largely exited the area, bringing evidence of tree and power line damage to parts of northern Illinois.

A line of severe thunderstorms has pushed out of the area, leaving us with a mostly dry end to the night. Showers may linger for the next few hours, but the bulk of the showers and storms have left the area, as of 1 a.m.

Saturday's rainfall will not "bust" us out of the drought, but rainfall totals of a half-inch in some spots will be welcomed as we have not had really any beneficial rain amounts in over two weeks.

An isolated shower or storm is possible, mainly north of US 20, through sunrise Sunday. This would be just before a cold front moves through the area, bringing big changes to the weather.

Sunday morning stays mostly dry and cloudy, but winds in the wake of the passing cold front will kick up out of the west, gusting to 35 mph at times. As we see more moisture due to a low pressure system close by, scattered showers and possibly a rumble of thunder are expected in the afternoon and evening on Sunday as temperatures struggle to reach 80°.

We rinse (quite literally) and repeat on Monday, with more mostly cloudy skies and scattered afternoon rain showers, similar in nature to Sunday's showers. The main differences will be slightly calmer winds, but still gusting up to 30 mph, and temperatures only reaching into the middle 70s for highs.

Towards the middle of the week, however, sunshine returns and helps temperatures back into the 80s. We do see more chances for showers and storms later in the week, hopefully bringing in a wetter pattern to at least slow, if not turn the tide against, the developing drought across the region.