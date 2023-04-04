Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued until 3:00 p.m.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northern Illinois including Lee, Ogle and DeKalb Counties until 3 P.M.
The main threats include scattered large hail up to two inches in diameter, damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, and even some tornadoes
A large thunderstorm over northwest Illinois may last for a few more hours and track eastward over parts of Northern Illinois. If the storm remains strong, large hail and damaging winds are likely.
Remember in a severe thunderstorm watch conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in that area!