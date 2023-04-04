 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following areas, Boone and Winnebago.

* WHEN...Until 530 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Underpasses may be flooded. Roads and streets may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 148 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain continuing. Between 1 and 2 inches of
rain have fallen, with the heaviest amounts near Roscoe and
Rockton.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible with
these storms.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit,
Rockton, Poplar Grove, Candlewick Lake, Winnebago,
Pecatonica, Capron, Timberlane, Seward, Caledonia, Harrison
and Shirland.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor
drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in
the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued until 3:00 p.m.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northern Illinois including Lee, Ogle and DeKalb Counties until 3 P.M.

The main threats include scattered large hail up to two inches in diameter, damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, and even some tornadoes

A large thunderstorm over northwest Illinois may last for a few more hours and track eastward over parts of Northern Illinois. If the storm remains strong, large hail and damaging winds are likely.

Remember in a severe thunderstorm watch conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in that area! 

