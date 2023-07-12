Severe threats are over; storms may return Friday

Severe storms thankfully just avoided the Stateline Wednesday evening. We get a break for a day before more storms slide into the picture at the end of the work week.
Thursday should stay quiet, though there is a slight chance for storms in the evening. Temperatures return to the 80s after a cool Wednesday.
Keep an eye on Friday. Scattered storms look to return, especially during the afternoon to evening hours. You'll want to stay weather aware as you make your start-of-the-weekend plans. Temperatures remain in the 80s for the end of the work week.
Slight chances for rain and storms remain this weekend. Both days should remain mainly dry, but showers and storms may bubble up at times. We stick with the middle 80s for temperatures.
The active weather leaves next week, with most days staying mainly sunny. Temperatures hold steady in the middle 80s long term.