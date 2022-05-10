Severe threat expires, leading to a calm overnight and warm rest of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The severe threat has shifted north of our viewing area allowing for the tornado watch to expire. Warm temperatures continue throughout the rest of the week.
Rest of the night:
The remainder of Tuesday night features temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s across most of the area. Cloudy skies are expected to remain with us throughout the night.
Warm rest of the week:
Mild conditions continue for the rest of the week as we flirt with record breaking temperatures into the weekend. Wednesday holds conditions we typically see in the summer months - temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s with sunny skies and a slight chance for a pop-up thunderstorm into the afternoon to evening hours.
Overnight temperatures could break record high low temperatures as we fall into the upper 60s to low 70s with partly cloudy skies. The previous record was set in 1881 with a low temperature of 70 degrees.
Thursday temperatures reach a balmy upper 80s to low 90s, these temperatures could break records again. Sunny skies stick with us throughout the day and clear calm conditions into the evening as well.
Cooling down:
Our taste of summer continues into Friday as we see temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. Showers return to the forecast Friday night into Saturday as a cold-front moves through.
With this we could see some showers and thunderstorms. This cold front allows us to return to spring with temperatures still in the upper 60s to low 70s for this weekend and into the extended forecast.