Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon

Showers and storms move in throughout our Wednesday bringing heavy rain and a low threat for severe weather into the evening.
Widespread activity is expected to begin to exit into the early afternoon. Some areas of flooding remain possible, especially where storms lined up for the longest time.
There is a risk for flash flooding through all of northern Illinois as some may see 1-2"+ of rainfall. Some areas have already picked up over an inch of rain from this morning's activity.
Along with the threat of heavy rain, we may also see stronger storms this afternoon and evening. If storms become severe, damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes will be the biggest concern as areas along and south of US-20 see a 2 out of 5 for the severe potential. Most of the activity looks to move out into the evening as we dry out overnight.
Dry conditions look to stick around for most of Thursday. There is a low chance for an isolated storms to bubble up, most of the area is expected to stay dry. Temperatures will climb back into the middle 80's as we stay warm through the weekend.
Scattered showers and storms may return later into Friday as another cold front sweeps through. Most of the stormy weather will exit early Saturday as the weekend dry out with very low chances for rain.