Severe storms possible Tuesday, but may not (yet) be a slam dunk scenario like Friday

We could see a repeat of Friday's severe weather outbreak through Tuesday afternoon. A few factors may help prevent storms, providing hope that we don't get another round.
Leading up to potentially stormy Tuesday evening, spotty showers and storms fall overnight through Tuesday morning. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but no severe storms are expected. The spotty rain and storms dry up after sunrise.
Going into late Tuesday afternoon, severe weather ingredients come into play again. Like last Friday, we have warm, very humid air, a deep area of low pressure, and strong jet stream winds. This all leads to an explosive atmosphere with plenty of wind shear.
Unlike on Friday, we have a potentially strong "cap" in place Tuesday afternoon. The storms need to break this cap, or they won't fire and reach severe potential. A cap is when a layer of warm air above us prevents storms from growing. If the cap is weak or we warm enough at the surface to break the cap, violent severe storms are possible.
Stay tuned throughout Tuesday as our team of meteorologists assess if and when the cap is able to break.
If it does, prepare for a similar situation as last Friday. Strong to severe storms may bring tornadoes, destructive wind gusts, and/or hail. Locations near and west of Freeport and Dixon are at a 4 out of 5 on the risk scale, which means widespread violent storms. A 3 out of 5 covers the rest of our viewing area, meaning numerous severe storms.
We see that chance for severe weather roughly after 4 pm Tuesday and lasting into the evening.
By Wednesday, a few quick showers and storms are possible in the morning. Strong wind gusts over 40 mph are possible throughout Wednesday. This weather is similar to Saturday's windy conditions, but the weather stays warmer and into the 60s.
The end of the week stays sunny and cooler with highs in the 50s. We just back into the 60s by this weekend. There is a slight chance for rain Sunday, otherwise the weekend remains sunny.