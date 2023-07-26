Severe storms out of the area, heat and humidity to come

A round of severe storms has cleared the Stateline this morning, leaving behind damage as well as lingering cloud cover, which may keep temperatures from reaching excessive levels today.
This morning's storms, which brought wind gusts of up to 70 mph to areas near the IL/WI state line, have caused damage across much of the area north of U.S. 20. Trees and power lines have been reported down, so be careful as you head out the door this morning.
Where the strongest storms did not move through, such as areas along and south of I-88, temperatures will heat up faster with high humidity.
Heat advisories have been extended into Whiteside County as heat index values later today may reach from 100 to 105 degrees.
In the wake of this morning's storms, some models are indicating that sunshine will break through the clouds in the afternoon, potentially allowing temperatures to heat up. Coincided with the humidity added from the morning storms, it will still feel like we're in the upper 90s or the triple digits for some.
There is a low, but nonzero, chance of an additional round of thunderstorms later this afternoon. This round, however, appears best to line up to the east of the Stateline, but we will keep an eye on this potential due to the unstable environment we have overhead.
Temperatures continue to climb for Thursday with the middle 90s expected and heat index values at 100°. Make sure you stay safe and hydrated.
That heat and humidity follows us into Friday before a cold front sweeps through bringing a chance for stronger storms. The entire area is under a 2 out of 5. Showers and storms sweeps through later in the day and into early Saturday.