...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values of 100 to 105
expected. Highest values away from the lake in Lake and Porter
counties.

* WHERE...In Illinois, Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kendall,
Southern Cook, Northern Will and Eastern Will Counties. In
Indiana, Lake IN and Porter Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Severe storms out of the area, heat and humidity to come

  Updated
  • 0

A round of severe storms has cleared the Stateline this morning, leaving behind damage as well as lingering cloud cover, which may keep temperatures from reaching excessive levels today.

Futuretrack Feels Like.png

This morning's storms, which brought wind gusts of up to 70 mph to areas near the IL/WI state line, have caused damage across much of the area north of U.S. 20. Trees and power lines have been reported down, so be careful as you head out the door this morning.

Where the strongest storms did not move through, such as areas along and south of I-88, temperatures will heat up faster with high humidity.

WREX clouds.png

Heat advisories have been extended into Whiteside County as heat index values later today may reach from 100 to 105 degrees. 

In the wake of this morning's storms, some models are indicating that sunshine will break through the clouds in the afternoon, potentially allowing temperatures to heat up. Coincided with the humidity added from the morning storms, it will still feel like we're in the upper 90s or the triple digits for some.

There is a low, but nonzero, chance of an additional round of thunderstorms later this afternoon. This round, however, appears best to line up to the east of the Stateline, but we will keep an eye on this potential due to the unstable environment we have overhead.

Temperatures continue to climb for Thursday with the middle 90s expected and heat index values at 100°. Make sure you stay safe and hydrated. 

SPC DAY 3.png

That heat and humidity follows us into Friday before a cold front sweeps through bringing a chance for stronger storms. The entire area is under a 2 out of 5. Showers and storms sweeps through later in the day and into early Saturday. 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

