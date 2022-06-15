 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...High temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Severe potential returns for Wednesday evening

TRIAL ibm long range.png

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the heat continues, a cold front will bring a chance for severe storms later this evening.

Heat continues:

This afternoon, most of our area is still under an Excessive Heat Warning with 'feels like' temperatures climbing into the triple digits. A few counties along the Stateline are under a Heat Advisory as the heat will take us into the evening. All these alerts will expire at 8 p.m.

We'll stay toasty into tomorrow with forecast highs set to reach the upper 80's, lower 90's. Dew points will stay within the upper 50's. 

The record-breaking heat moves away from our area thanks to a cold front that will bring a severe threat this evening.

Today's severe potential:

The entire area is under some kind of severe potential this evening. Most of northern Illinois is under a 2 out of 5 with southern Wisconsin under a 3 out of 5.

WREX radar.png

Portions of the area are under a Tornado Watch until 10 p.m. This does include Jo Daviess, Carroll, Stephenson, Green, and Rock counties. 

SPC DAY 1.png

The biggest threats we face this evening are damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes. The storms will move through the area after 6 p.m. and slowly exit closer to midnight.

THREAT TRACK INDEX.png

With this watch already in effect, make sure you have multiple ways to get alerts and stay weather aware even if you are not under the watch. 

The storms will exit around midnight as we'll stay into the rest of the week.

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

