Severe potential returns for Wednesday evening

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the heat continues, a cold front will bring a chance for severe storms later this evening.
Heat continues:
This afternoon, most of our area is still under an Excessive Heat Warning with 'feels like' temperatures climbing into the triple digits. A few counties along the Stateline are under a Heat Advisory as the heat will take us into the evening. All these alerts will expire at 8 p.m.
We'll stay toasty into tomorrow with forecast highs set to reach the upper 80's, lower 90's. Dew points will stay within the upper 50's.
The record-breaking heat moves away from our area thanks to a cold front that will bring a severe threat this evening.
Today's severe potential:
The entire area is under some kind of severe potential this evening. Most of northern Illinois is under a 2 out of 5 with southern Wisconsin under a 3 out of 5.
Portions of the area are under a Tornado Watch until 10 p.m. This does include Jo Daviess, Carroll, Stephenson, Green, and Rock counties.
The biggest threats we face this evening are damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes. The storms will move through the area after 6 p.m. and slowly exit closer to midnight.
With this watch already in effect, make sure you have multiple ways to get alerts and stay weather aware even if you are not under the watch.
The storms will exit around midnight as we'll stay into the rest of the week.