Several stateline communities to get funding for bike paths, trails and more

ROCKFORD — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced that $127.9 million has been awarded through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program to expand travel options and enhance quality of life in communities throughout the state.
This year’s program is the largest ever due to Gov. Pritzker’s historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois and dedicates resources to communities that exhibit the greatest need.
The 72 projects selected include biking and walking paths, trails, streetscape beautification and other projects designed to encourage safe travel across the various modes of transportation at the local level.
An all-time high of nearly $127.9 million was made available in this funding cycle, with more than 75% allocated to projects in communities that best demonstrated a financial need.
The projects in the area include:
- $2,250,000 to Dixon to add path lighting and emergency call boxes for convenience and safety, along with other enhancements to the 1.6-mile path.
- $3,000,000 to Loves Park to reconstruct sidewalks along both sides of Illinois 251 (North Second Street) and remove existing 8-footwide parking lanes to improve traffic flow while providing additional green space and separation from traffic.
- $3,000,000 to the Oregon Park District to Construct a 1.88-mile shared-use path.
- $3,000,000 to Rockford to construct 1.7 miles of 10-foot-wide shared-use path along the south side of Highcrest Road from Spring Creek east to Alpine and 1 mile of bike lanes on residential streets from Alpine north to Spring Brook Road to connect to Spring Brook’s on-street bike lanes, which lead to Rock Valley College.
- The City also will get $275,000 for preliminary engineering to design sections of a shared-use path to fill gaps in the existing path.
- $3,000,000 to Stockton to replace sidewalk and crosswalks. Make business access ADA compliant. Add bump-out areas, decorative lighting, curb and gutter, and storm sewer and provide pavement patching and related work.
- $553,500 to Winnebago County to Provide a 0.75 mile extension of an existing 9-mile, 10-foot-wide asphalt shared-use path along Perryville Road and connect to the Village of Roscoe’s Porter Park.
“The Illinois’ Transportation Enhancement Program is an important part of Rebuild Illinois designed to support alternate modes of transportation, to preserve visual and cultural resources, and improve quality of life,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“And today, I’m announcing the largest ever round of funding for ITEP – over $125 million to build better and safer bike routes, walking paths, trails, and other local travel options. We’re reversing a legacy of disinvestment that holds us all back, and we’re establishing a new day for the program.”