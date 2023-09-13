 Skip to main content
Several Northern Illinois teams ranked in new high school football poll

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Several teams from Northern Illinois are represented in the newest Associated Press high school football poll. Sycamore jumps up a spot to No. 2 in the 5-A rankings. Boylan holds steady at No. 5 in 4-A after holding off a furious Belvidere North comeback in our Game of the Week last Friday. The Titans won 35-34 in overtime to improve to 3-0.

Byron retains the top spot in the 3-A rankings, with Du-Pec coming in tied for 7th after beating up on Dakota. In the 1-A rankings, Lena-Winslow still sits atop the poll, with Forreston right behind the Panthers at No. 2. Sterling Newman checks in at No. 7 while Fulton represents the NUIC in the 8th spot.

Here's a look at the full rankings heading into week four of the season.

Class 8A

School                                         W-L      Pts  Prv

1. Lincoln-Way East (8)                       (3-0)    125  1

2. Loyola (5)                                 (3-0)    122  2

3. York                                       (3-0)    103  3

4. Maine South                                (2-1)    83   4

5. Barrington                                 (3-0)    80   5

6. Naperville North                           (2-1)    47   10

7. Lockport                                   (3-0)    31   NR

8. Palatine                                   (1-2)    24   8

9. Huntley                                    (4-0)    23   NR

(tie) Oswego                                   (3-0)    23   NR

Others receiving votes: South Elgin 13, Chicago (Marist) 8, Lyons 7, Minooka 6, O'Fallon 6, Glenbard West 5, Belleville East 4, Bolingbrook 3, Glenbard East 2.

Class 7A

School                                         W-L      Pts  Prv

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (13)                     (3-0)    130  1

2. Chicago (St. Rita)                         (3-0)    100  2

3. Batavia                                    (2-1)    92   4

4. Hersey                                     (3-0)    87   5

5. Normal Community                           (3-0)    78   6

6. Edwardsville                               (2-1)    47   7

7. Brother Rice                               (2-1)    44   8

8. Downers North                              (3-0)    41   10

9. Quincy                                     (3-0)    33   9

10. St. Charles North                          (2-1)    21   3

Others receiving votes: Wheaton North 16, Bradley-Bourbonnais 10, Hononegah 8, Lincoln-Way Central 7, Prospect 1.

Class 6A

School                                         W-L      Pts  Prv

1. Kankakee (5)                               (3-0)    113  2

2. East St. Louis (7)                         (1-2)    112  1

3. Lake Zurich                                (3-0)    107  3

4. Geneva                                     (3-0)    86   4

5. Cary-Grove                                 (3-0)    82   T8

6. Providence (1)                             (2-1)    70   T8

7. Chatham Glenwood                           (3-0)    29   NR

8. Champaign Centennial                       (3-0)    24   NR

(tie) Washington                               (2-1)    24   NR

10. Libertyville                               (2-1)    19   7

Others receiving votes: Deerfield 11, Normal West 11, Niles Notre Dame 7, Riverside-Brookfield 6, Belvidere North 6, Wheeling 3, Machesney Park Harlem 2, Lemont 2, Dunlap 1.

Class 5A

School                                            W-L         Pts    Prv

1. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (11)       (3-0)    127  2

2. Sycamore (1)                               (3-0)    112  3

3. Joliet Catholic (1)                        (2-1)    93   1

4. Peoria                                         (2-1)    84   4

5. Carmel                                        (3-0)    73   8

6. Chicago (Morgan Park)                  (2-1)    61   6   

7. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)    (2-1)    27   NR

8. St. Francis Wheaton                       (2-1)    24   NR

9. Benet                                        (2-1)    20     NR

10. Glenbard South                       (3-0)    18     NR  

Others receiving votes: Glenbard South 18, Oak Park (Fenwick) 17, Antioch 16, Mahomet-Seymour 14, LaGrange Park (Nazareth) 8, Marion 6, Morton 6, Metamora 5, Highland 4.

Class 4A

School                                         W-L      Pts  Prv

1. Rochester (8)                              (3-0)    125  1

2. IC Catholic (5)                            (3-0)    116  2

3. Morris                                     (3-0)    100  3

4. Richmond-Burton                            (3-0)    93   4

5. Rockford Boylan                            (2-0)    72   5

6. Mt. Zion                                   (3-0)    61   6

7. Wheaton Academy                            (3-0)    55   7

8. Carterville                                (3-0)    34   8

9. Murphysboro                                (2-0)    32   9

10. Geneseo                                    (3-0)    24   10

Others receiving votes: St. Laurence 2, Coal City 1.

Class 3A

School                                         W-L      Pts  Prv

1. Byron (9)                                  (3-0)    125  1

2. Montini (3)                                (3-0)    110  3

3. Williamsville (1)                          (3-0)    109  2

4. St. Joseph-Ogden                           (3-0)    95   4

5. Princeton                                  (2-1)    69   6

6. Wilmington                                 (2-1)    59   7

7. Tolono Unity                               (2-1)    44   8

(tie) Durand-Pecatonica                        (3-0)    44   9

9. Stanford Olympia                           (2-1)    22   5

10. Roxana                                     (3-0)    11

Others receiving votes: Greenville 7, Stillman Valley 6, Mt. Carmel 5, DuQuoin 5, Chicago (Phillips) 2, Eureka 1, Reed-Custer 1.

Class 2A

School                                         W-L      Pts  Prv

1. Maroa-Forsyth (13)                         (3-0)    130  1

2. Downs Tri-Valley                           (3-0)    103  2

3. Seneca                                     (3-0)    96   3

4. Athens                                     (3-0)    91   4

5. Bloomington Central Catholic                (4-0)    74   5

6. Johnston City                              (3-0)    63   6

7. Rockridge                                  (2-1)    36   8

8. Knoxville                                  (3-0)    30   10

9. Bismarck-Henning                           (2-1)    22   9

10. Shelbyville                                (3-0)    19   NR

Others receiving votes: Pana 12, Momence 12, Woodstock Marian 8, El Paso-Gridley 5, Nashville 4, Breese Mater Dei 3, Farmington 3, Bishop McNamara 3, Carmi White County 1.

Class 1A

School                                         W-L      Pts  Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (13)                          (3-0)    130  1

2. Forreston                                  (3-0)    113  2

3. Althoff Catholic                           (3-0)    95   3

4. Camp Point Central                         (3-0)    88   4

5. Greenfield-Northwestern                     (3-0)    73   5

6. Morrison                                   (3-0)    60   8

7. Sterling (Newman Central Catholic)          (2-1)    30   6

8. Fulton                                     (1-2)    27   7

9. Kewanee-Annawan-Wethersfield               (2-1)   26   T9

10. Carrollton                                 (3-0)    13   NR

Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 9, LeRoy 9, Hardin (Calhoun) 8, Stark County 7, Casey-Westfield 4, Galena 4, St. Bede 4, Sesser (S.-Valier) 3, Winchester West Central 3, Ottawa Marquette 3, Hope Academy 3, ROWVA 2, Catlin (Salt Fork) 1.

