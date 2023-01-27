 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO 3 AM
CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Accumulating snow and hazardous travel expected. Total
snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to 3 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery travel.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The steadiest snowfall rates of one half
inch to locally one inch per hour are expected to occur Saturday
afternoon and evening. Visibility will be as low as one half
mile at times.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Several more inches of snow fall Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0

Snow may fall up to 1" per hour at times Saturday afternoon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Saturday could see some of the highest snow totals of our meager winter so far, meaning slippery and snow-covered conditions all throughout the day.

WREX clouds.png

Winter Weather Advisories start Saturday morning for almost all of southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. This highlights where we could see several inches of snow. The exception is Lee County and south; these areas see less for snowfall and impacts.

Snow showers sweep in after 9 am and remain steady throughout the rest of the day. We may not see the snow showers end until around midnight Saturday night. 

tonight 5.png

At times in the afternoon, the snow may fall heavily. 1/2" to 1" per hour snowfall rates are possible, which means the snow piles up fast and conditions may change suddenly on the roads. Drive with a lot of caution if you have to travel anywhere. 

Snow forecast map DMA.png

3-6" is in the forecast for spots north of I-88. Near and south of I-88, a steep drop off in snow amounts is likely; we could quickly go from nothing to several inches across Lee County, for example. These locations may also see some rain or freezing mix in at times. 

We may still see this sharp cutoff area shift north or south. Stay tuned for updates through Saturday as we track where the heavier snow bands line up.

Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST.png

Once the snow ends, Arctic air settles in. We drop below 20 degrees on Sunday, then may stay in the teens until late next week. Wind chills likely stay below zero, and could hit -20° at times. Be ready for dangerous cold by early next week.

