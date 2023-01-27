Several more inches of snow fall Saturday

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Accumulating snow and hazardous travel expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The steadiest snowfall rates of one half inch to locally one inch per hour are expected to occur Saturday afternoon and evening. Visibility will be as low as one half mile at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&