Several more inches of snow fall Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Saturday could see some of the highest snow totals of our meager winter so far, meaning slippery and snow-covered conditions all throughout the day.
Winter Weather Advisories start Saturday morning for almost all of southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. This highlights where we could see several inches of snow. The exception is Lee County and south; these areas see less for snowfall and impacts.
Snow showers sweep in after 9 am and remain steady throughout the rest of the day. We may not see the snow showers end until around midnight Saturday night.
At times in the afternoon, the snow may fall heavily. 1/2" to 1" per hour snowfall rates are possible, which means the snow piles up fast and conditions may change suddenly on the roads. Drive with a lot of caution if you have to travel anywhere.
3-6" is in the forecast for spots north of I-88. Near and south of I-88, a steep drop off in snow amounts is likely; we could quickly go from nothing to several inches across Lee County, for example. These locations may also see some rain or freezing mix in at times.
We may still see this sharp cutoff area shift north or south. Stay tuned for updates through Saturday as we track where the heavier snow bands line up.
Once the snow ends, Arctic air settles in. We drop below 20 degrees on Sunday, then may stay in the teens until late next week. Wind chills likely stay below zero, and could hit -20° at times. Be ready for dangerous cold by early next week.