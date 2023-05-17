Several local Track and Field boys qualify for State at DeKalb Sectional

DeKalb, IL — Area Track and Field teams met in DeKalb on Wednesday Night looking for a chance to participate at the State Finals next week at Eastern Illinois University.
Between the area schools, 24 different teams and individuals qualified for the State Finals.
In the Field events qualifying for state was:
-DeKalb's Andrew Tumminaro in the Pole Vault with a 4.53m jump
-Rockford East's Deterrace Dotson in the Long Jump with a 6.60m jump
-DeKalb's Ethan McCarter also qualified with a 6.53m jump
-Hononegah's Jacob Klink is headed to state in Shot Put with a 16.86m throw
-Harlem's Keshawn Harrington-McKinney also qualified with a 15.92m throw
-Harrington-McKinney would also qualify in the Discus with a 48.15m throw
Over on the track side, several individuals and relay teams hit the qualifying times required to make state.
-Rockford East's 4x100m relay team of Mechai Docket-Lewis, Javius Catlin, Deterrace Dotson and Alonzo Latimore qualified with a time of 42.27
-Guilford's LaDamion Hoffman, Messiah Tilson, Justin Brown and Jaidyn Nguyen finished second and qualified with a 42.67 run
-DeKalb's Jauharie Wilson, LaBrian Carrington, Marquan Howard and Ethan Tierney finished third and qualified with a 42.72 run
-Auburn's MyNes Murray, Elijah Malone, Dontavious Williams and Jeremiah Walker finished fourth and qualified with a 42.92 run
-Belvidere North's Evan Horgan qualified in the 3200 finishing first with a time of 9:06.91
-Auburn's Brandon Ferguson qualified with a 15.10 run in the 110m hurdles
-Both East's Mechai Docket-Lewis (10.95) and Belvidere North's Nico Bertolino (11.03) qualified for state in the 100m dash
-Guilford's Landon Bachta qualified for state in the 800m run with a time of 1:59.04 finishing third
-Four teams qualified in the 4x200 meter relay: East (1:28.93), Guilford (1:29.69), DeKalb (1:30.19) and Auburn (1:31.25)
-Belvidere North's Braeden Brown qualified in the 400m dash with a time of 50.80
-DeKalb's Riley Newport and Jacob Barraza qualified for state in the 1600m run with times of 4:16.93 and 4:19.78
-Auburn's Jeremiah Walker qualified in the 200m dash with a time of 22.16
-Guilford's Jaidyn Nguyen also qualified finishing second with a time of 22.25
-DeKalb's 4x400m relay team finished first and qualified for state with a time of 3:25.29