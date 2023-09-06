Several local teams crack AP top ten heading into week three

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The latest high school football Associated Press poll features several teams from the area represented, including a slew of teams in the 1-A poll.
Lena-Winslow holds down the top spot after a couple of dominant wins, while Forreston is ranked 2nd after two solid wins as well. Fulton and Galena also represent the NUIC in the rankings, with the Steamers checking at No. 7 and the Pirates tied for 9th. Sterling Newman is ranked 6th in the 1-A poll.
Byron reclaims the top spot in 3-A, following Princeton's loss to Morrison last Friday. Du-Pec cracks the poll in the 9th spot after a 42-0 win over Eastland/Pearl City last week.
In 4-A, Boylan holds down the 5th spot after beating East and Jefferson to start the season. Sycamore is ranked 3rd in the 5-A poll, while Belvidere North is tied for 10th in the 6-A rankings after beating the E-Rabs last week. The Blue Thunder will hit the road to Boylan in a battle of unbeatens in the NIC-10 in our Friday Night Football Game of the Week.
Here's a look at the entire AP poll heading into week three.
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lincoln-Way East (9) (2-0) 117 1
2. Loyola (3) (2-0) 111 2
3. York (2-0) 96 3
4. Maine South (1-1) 62 5
5. Barrington (2-0) 60 T7
6. Glenbard West (1-1) 44 4
7. O'Fallon (2-0) 43 9
8. Palatine (1-1) 38 T7
9. Chicago (Marist) (1-1) 20 NR
10. Naperville North (1-1) 15 6
Others receiving votes: Huntley 14, Bolingbrook 12, South Elgin 9, Lockport 9, Naperville Central 4, Oswego 3, Gurnee Warren 2, Belleville East 1.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (11) (2-0) 110 1
2. Chicago (St. Rita) (2-0) 102 2
3. St. Charles North (2-0) 81 4
4. Batavia (1-1) 77 2
5. Hersey (2-0) 72 5
6. Normal Community (2-0) 55 7
7. Edwardsville (2-0) 40 10
8. Brother Rice (1-1) 37 3
9. Quincy (2-0) 33 NR
10. Downers North (2-0) 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Bradley-Bourbonnais 13, Hononegah 12, Wheaton North 7, Yorkville 2, Moline 2, Prospect 2, Jacobs 2, Lincoln-Way Central 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (10) (1-1) 109 1
2. Kankakee (1) (2-0) 91 4
3. Lake Zurich (2-0) 86 5
4. Geneva (2-0) 68 6
5. Normal West (2-0) 45 8
6. Libertyville (2-0) 42 9
7. Cary-Grove (2-0) 39 T10
8. Providence (1-1) 33 3
(tie) Niles Notre Dame (2-0) 33 T10
10. Belvidere North (2-0) 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Washington 10, Chatham Glenwood 10, Champaign Centennial 6, Carmel 3, Lemont 2, Deerfield 1, Riverside-Brookfield 1.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Joliet Catholic (9) (2-0) 107 1
2. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (2) (2-0) 99 2
3. Sycamore (2-0) 87 T3
4. Peoria (1-1) 46 6
5. Lisle (Benet) (2-0) 37 9
6. Chicago (Morgan Park) (1-1) 32 5
7. Metamora (2-0) 31 T10
8. Mundelein (Carmel) (2-0) 27 T10
9. LaGrange Park (Nazareth) (0-2) 24 T3
10. Oak Park (Fenwick) (2-0) 23 NR
Others receiving votes: Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 20, Benet 19, Antioch 13, Glenbard South 13, Mahomet-Seymour 11, St. Francis Wheaton 11, Mascoutah 2, Highland 2, Marion 1.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Rochester (6) (2-0) 105 1
2. IC Catholic (5) (2-0) 98 2
3. Morris (2-0) 81 3
4. Richmond-Burton (2-0) 80 4
5. Rockford Boylan (1-0) 58 5
6. Mt. Zion (2-0) 48 8
7. Wheaton Academy (2-0) 47 7
8. Carterville (2-0) 34 9
9. Murphysboro (0-0) 23 10
10. Geneseo (2-0) 17 NR
Others receiving votes: Rochelle 6, St. Laurence 3, Coal City 2, Johnsburg 1, Normal University 1, Plano 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Byron (10) (2-0) 108 2
2. Williamsville (1) (2-0) 94 4
3. Montini (2-0) 87 5
4. St. Joseph-Ogden (2-0) 70 1
5. Stanford Olympia (2-0) 46 7
6. Princeton (1-1) 44 1
7. Wilmington (1-1) 35 9
8. Tolono Unity (1-1) 34 3
9. Durand-Pecatonica (2-0) 27 NR
10. Reed-Custer (1-1) 11 6
Others receiving votes: Greenville 9, Fairbury Prairie Central 8, Roxana 7, Genoa-Kingston 5, DuQuoin 4, Eureka 3, Stillman Valley 3, Mt. Carmel 3, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3, Benton 2, Sullivan 2.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Maroa-Forsyth (11) (2-0) 110 1
2. Downs Tri-Valley (2-0) 91 2
3. Seneca (2-0) 80 4
4. Athens (2-0) 78 3
5. Bloomington Central Catholic (3-0) 59 9
6. Johnston City (2-0) 29 NR
7. El Paso-Gridley (3-0) 23 NR
7. Rockridge (1-1) 23 10
9. Bismarck-Henning (1-1) 21 5
10. Knoxville (2-0) 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Westville 14, Pana 13, Shelbyville 12, Nashville 11, Woodstock Marian 8, Decatur St. Teresa 7, Leo 2, Farmington 2, Trenton Wesclin 1, Momence 1.<
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (10) (2-0) 100 1
2. Forreston (2-0) 80 2
3. Althoff Catholic (2-0) 73 4
4. Camp Point Central (2-0) 69 3
5. Greenfield-Northwestern (2-0) 53 5
6. Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (2-0) 31 8
7. Fulton (0-2) 17 6
8. Morrison (2-0) 16 NR
9. Kewanee-Annawan-Wethersfield (2-0) 15 7
(tie) Galena (2-0) 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14, Dakota 11, Hope Academy 11, Aurora Christian 10, LeRoy 9, Carrollton 8, Dupo 4, St. Bede 4, Hardin (Calhoun) 4, Winchester West Central 3, Tuscola 2, Ottawa Marquette 1.