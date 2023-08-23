 Skip to main content
Several local teams crack AP preseason football poll

  • Updated
  • 0
FNF LOGO 2022

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The start of a new high school football season is a time of optimism for every program. Some teams are coming into the season with high expectations. A panel of media members voted in a preseason poll, with several teams from the area making the rankings in their respective classes. Games kick off around the state this week. Here's a look at the preseason poll, with teams from Northwestern Illinois in bold.

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

School                                             Pts 

1. Lincoln-Way East (8)                           116 

2. Loyola (4)                                     111 

3. York                                           78  

4. Maine South                                    73  

5. Gurnee Warren                                  60  

6. Palatine                                       53

7. Glenbard West                                  52  

8. Lyons                                          26

9. Chicago (Marist)                               18  

10. O'Fallon                                       12  

Others receiving votes: Naperville Neuqua Valley 11, Naperville North 10, Bolingbrook 7, South Elgin 7, Plainfield North 6, Huntley 5, Minooka 4, Homewood-Flossmoor 4, New Trier 4, Naperville Central 3.

Class 7A

School                                             Pts 

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (12)                         120 

2. Batavia                                        103 

3. Hersey                                         69  

4. Brother Rice                                   61

5. St. Charles North                              53  

6. Wheaton North                                  34  

7. Normal Community                               27

8. Yorkville                                      26

(tie) Edwardsville                                 26

10. Prospect                                       24  

Others receiving votes: Jacobs 22, Kenwood 20, Quincy 20, Moline 19, Pekin 14, Bradley-Bourbonnais 9, McHenry 8, Hononegah 3, Willowbrook 2.

Class 6A

School                                             Pts 

1. East St. Louis (12)                            120 

2. Chicago (St. Rita)                             78  

3. Lemont                                         65  

4. Providence                                     56  

5. Kankakee                                       51  

6. Lake Zurich                                    41  

7. Chicago (Simeon)                               36  

8. Washington                                     33

9. Geneva                                         26

10. Normal West                                    25  

Others receiving votes: Crete-Monee 21, Cary-Grove 19, Belvidere North 16, Niles Notre Dame 15, Crystal Lake Central 11, Champaign Centennial 10, Wauconda 8, Crystal Lake South 7, Chatham Glenwood 6, Machesney Park Harlem 5, Kaneland 4, Deerfield 2, Bremen 2, Dunlap 2, Oak Lawn Richards 1.

Class 5A

School                                             Pts 

1. LaGrange Park (Nazareth) (10)      118 

2. Peoria (2)                                     86  

3. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge              77  

4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)   74  

5. Joliet Catholic                               69  

6. Sycamore                                    51  

7. Mahomet-Seymour                        40  

8. Sterling                                       30  

9. St. Francis Wheaton                      26  

10. Chicago (Morgan Park)                19

(tie) Highland                                   19   

Others receiving votes: Mascoutah 14, Lisle (Benet) 8, Mount Vernon 7, Glenbard South 6, Oak Park (Fenwick) 5, Antioch 3, Chicago (St. Patrick) 3, Mundelein (Carmel) 2, Ottawa 1, Metamora 1, Triad 1.

Class 4A

School                                             Pts 

1. IC Catholic (6)                              94  

2. Rochester (3)                               93  

3. Richmond-Burton (2)                    85  

4. Morris                                         63  

5. Rockford Boylan                        54  

6. Wheaton Academy                       39  

7. Carterville                                   37  

8. Coal City                                     25

9. Mt. Zion                                      21

10. Rochelle                                   20  

Others receiving votes: Murphysboro 16, Breese Central 14, Macomb 7, Geneseo 7, Normal University 5, St. Viator 5, Effingham 5, Columbia 4, Cahokia 3, Waterloo 3, Dixon 2, Plano 1, St. Laurence 1, Jacksonville 1.

Class 3A

School                                             Pts 

1. Byron (1)                                    100 

2. Princeton (5)                                 91  

3. Williamsville (1)                             83  

4. Tolono Unity (2)                             69

5. Wilmington (3)                               66  

6. Fairbury Prairie Central                   50  

7. Montini                                          45

8. Stillman Valley                             41  

9. Reed-Custer                                   27  

10. Stanford Olympia                          19

Others receiving votes: Mt. Carmel 17, Eureka 17, Benton 11, Genoa-Kingston 9, Durand-Pecatonica 7, Monticello 5, St. Joseph-Ogden 3.

Class 2A

School                                             Pts 

1. Decatur St. Teresa (6)                   95  

2. Maroa-Forsyth (3)                         78  

3. Rockridge (1)                                73  

4. Downs Tri-Valley                            60  

5. Athens                                          47  

6. Bismarck-Henning (1)                    46  

7. Woodstock Marian                          37

8. Seneca                                         36  

9. Nashville                                       19

10. Bloomington Central Catholic        18

Others receiving votes: El Paso-Gridley 15, Johnston City 15, Colfax Ridgeview 15, Knoxville 11, Shelbyville 9, Orion 6, Pana 6, Quincy Notre Dame 5, North-Mac 4, Dwight 3, Clifton Central 1, Farmington 1, Carmi White County 1, Bishop McNamara 1, Breese Mater Dei 1.

Class 1A

School                                             Pts 

1. Lena-Winslow (10)                    115 

2. Camp Point Central (2)                  104 

3. Fulton                                           76  

4. Forreston                                     75

5. Greenfield-Northwestern                 53  

6. Tuscola                                          44

7. Althoff Catholic                               33

8.  Kewanee-Annawan-Wethersfield      30  

9. Ottawa Marquette                           25  

10. Dakota                                        20

Others receiving votes: Hope Academy 19, St. Bede 8, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 8, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7, Galena 6, Aurora Christian 6, Stockton 6, Jacksonville Routt 5, Rockford Lutheran 4, Sterling Newman 4, Moweaqua Central A&M 4, Hardin (Calhoun) 4, Carrollton 3, Red Hill 1, Madison 1, LeRoy 1.

