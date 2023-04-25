 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb
and Kane Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Several local coaches honored by IBCA

  • 0
Luke Norman HCC

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association honored several coaches from around the area with Coach of the Year awards. Highland Community College's Luke Norman was named the NJCAA Division I Coach of the Year. He led the Cougars to a Region IV championship, coming up one win short of nationals.

In high school boys basketball, Pecatonica's Bobby Heisler, Scales Mound's Erik Kudronowicz, South Beloit's Matt Stucky, Rockford Christian's Isaiah Johnson, Lutheran's Tom Guse and Auburn's Bryan Ott all picked up honors.

In girls basketball, Galena's Jamie Watson, Orangeville's Jay Doyle, Stillman Valley's Bobby Mellon, Byron's Eric Yerly, Guilford's Mike Jamerson and Hononegah's Jason Brunke all got Coach of the Year honors as well.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Anchor

Derek Bayne is one of the co-Anchors of the 4, 5, and 6 p.m. newscasts. He joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you