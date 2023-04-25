Several local coaches honored by IBCA

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association honored several coaches from around the area with Coach of the Year awards. Highland Community College's Luke Norman was named the NJCAA Division I Coach of the Year. He led the Cougars to a Region IV championship, coming up one win short of nationals.
In high school boys basketball, Pecatonica's Bobby Heisler, Scales Mound's Erik Kudronowicz, South Beloit's Matt Stucky, Rockford Christian's Isaiah Johnson, Lutheran's Tom Guse and Auburn's Bryan Ott all picked up honors.
In girls basketball, Galena's Jamie Watson, Orangeville's Jay Doyle, Stillman Valley's Bobby Mellon, Byron's Eric Yerly, Guilford's Mike Jamerson and Hononegah's Jason Brunke all got Coach of the Year honors as well.