Several local athletes qualify for state in girls track and field

HUNTLEY, IL — Teams met on a sunny evening in Huntley Wednesday for the IHSA 3A Track and Field Sectionals to compete for spots at next week's State Finals.
The names of state qualifiers will continue to be added as they become official.
In the field events, Guilford's Natassja Bowman qualified in the shot put with 11.70m (38' 4.75) and Zariah Burnett qualified with a 1.72m (5'7.75) high jump.
Auburn's Ma'Kayala Winters would qualify in both the long and triple jumps with a 5.79m (19'0) and 11.57m (37' 11.5) respectively.
On the track side, Auburn's Essence Horton-Graves and Guilford's Jolena Sites both qualified finishing first and second in the 100m dash with times of 12.09 and 12.22.
Horton-Graves would also qualify in the 200m with a time of 25.48.
Guilford's Lillian Jarrett qualified in the 400m with a P.R time of 58.95.
Two more Lady Vikings are headed to state as Madison Harmsen (2:18.71) and Michelle Gasmund (2:18.88) finished second and third in the 800m.
Guilfords 4x100m relay team of Aamanda Curry, Zariah Burnett, Lillian Jarrett and Jolena Sites qualified with a time of 48.60.
Auburn's 4x200 relay team of Narya Benford, Carrington Weatherly, Essence Horton-Graves and Nevaeh Turnmire qualified with a time of 1:44.66.
Guilford's 4x400 relay team of Jarrett, Sites, Harmsen, Gasmund qualified with a first place time of 4:01.55.
Hononegah's relay team of Kylie Simpson, Jordan Dimke, Ashlyn Richter and Indigo Sterud finished second and qualified with a 4:04.77.