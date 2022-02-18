Several fire departments on scene of Machesney Park house fire

UPDATE: MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Fire crews have gotten a Friday night Machesney Park house fire under control as of 7:30 p.m.
Harlem-Roscoe Division Chief Tom Akker says there were no people in the two-story house, but two cats, a dog and a rabbit were found dead inside.
Flames were found in the back of the house, but crews were precautious due to the size of the house as well as the severity of the fire.
About 12 companies responded to the fire.
Chief Akker says crews are now investigating what happened.
Firefighters from Winnebago and Boone Counties were called to the 12700 block of Ventura Blvd. in Machesney Park just after 6 p.m. Friday.
EMS crews were also been called to the scene.
This is a developing story. 13 WREX has a crew heading to the scene. We will update this article as we receive new information.