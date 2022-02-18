Several fire departments on scene of Machesney Park house fire

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Snow Squall Warning for...
Northwestern Lake County in northeastern Illinois...
Northern Lee County in north central Illinois...
Ogle County in north central Illinois...
Northern De Kalb County in north central Illinois...
Winnebago County in north central Illinois...
Northwestern Kane County in northeastern Illinois...
McHenry County in northeastern Illinois...
Boone County in north central Illinois...

* Until 945 PM CST.

* At 841 PM CST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line
extending from near Muskego to near Rockford Airport to near
Coleta, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind
gusts greater than 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar and webcams.

IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel.

Including the following interstates...
I-39 between mile markers 91 and 123.
I-88 between mile markers 45 and 97.
I-90 between mile markers 0 and 47.

Locations impacted include...
Rockford, DeKalb, Crystal Lake, Beloit, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills,
Round Lake Beach, McHenry, Belvidere, Woodstock, Huntley, Loves Park,
Machesney Park, Round Lake, Sycamore, Dixon, Antioch, Roscoe, Fox
Lake and Rochelle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the
visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.

Serious injuries and deaths may result from people exiting their
vehicles during a snow squall. Drivers may not be able to see you or
to stop! If stopped on the roadway or involved in an accident,
quickly exit your vehicle move as far away from the roadway as
possible ONLY when it is safe to do so. Do not stand along or near
the roadway, since approaching vehicles may be unable to maintain
control.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds gusting to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers and snow squalls will produce
bursts of heavy snow, sudden visibility reductions, and quick
accumulations up to one inch in 30 minutes or less late this
evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Several fire departments on scene of Machesney Park house fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Machesney Park Fire Web Pic 1.png

UPDATE: MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Fire crews have gotten a Friday night Machesney Park house fire under control as of 7:30 p.m.

Harlem-Roscoe Division Chief Tom Akker says there were no people in the two-story house, but two cats, a dog and a rabbit were found dead inside.

Flames were found in the back of the house, but crews were precautious due to the size of the house as well as the severity of the fire.

About 12 companies responded to the fire.

Chief Akker says crews are now investigating what happened.

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Crews from several area fire departments are on the scene of a house fire in Machesney Park Friday night.

Firefighters from Winnebago and Boone Counties were called to the 12700 block of Ventura Blvd. in Machesney Park just after 6 p.m. Friday.

Machesney Park Fire Web Pic 2.png

EMS crews were also been called to the scene.

This is a developing story. 13 WREX has a crew heading to the scene. We will update this article as we receive new information.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

