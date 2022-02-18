Several fire departments on scene of Machesney Park house fire

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for... Northwestern Lake County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Lee County in north central Illinois... Ogle County in north central Illinois... Northern De Kalb County in north central Illinois... Winnebago County in north central Illinois... Northwestern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... McHenry County in northeastern Illinois... Boone County in north central Illinois... * Until 945 PM CST. * At 841 PM CST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Muskego to near Rockford Airport to near Coleta, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 91 and 123. I-88 between mile markers 45 and 97. I-90 between mile markers 0 and 47. Locations impacted include... Rockford, DeKalb, Crystal Lake, Beloit, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, Round Lake Beach, McHenry, Belvidere, Woodstock, Huntley, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Round Lake, Sycamore, Dixon, Antioch, Roscoe, Fox Lake and Rochelle. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions. Serious injuries and deaths may result from people exiting their vehicles during a snow squall. Drivers may not be able to see you or to stop! If stopped on the roadway or involved in an accident, quickly exit your vehicle move as far away from the roadway as possible ONLY when it is safe to do so. Do not stand along or near the roadway, since approaching vehicles may be unable to maintain control. &&