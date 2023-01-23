Several chances for snow come late this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We've avoided snow on the ground for much of the winter but may get a blanket of snow to stay in place for the first time since late December.
There is a chance for spotty freezing drizzle late overnight, generally between 10 pm and 3 am. Watch for icy patches in the morning. We won't get much if anything for ice, but slick spots are possible.
Tuesday is the calm before the storm(s). The weather is dry and mainly cloudy, with temperatures in the low 30s. The weather feels warmer too with calmer winds.
Snow showers start up late Tuesday night and carry on through much of Wednesday. The bulk of this snowstorm stays to our south, but we could pick up between 1-3 inches of snow. The higher end of the range looks to be closer to and south of I-88. Needless to say, slick roads are possible through the day.
Additional snow may be possible each day into the weekend, though the uncertainty goes up as we go deeper into the week. Thursday may bring scattered flurries, then a quick round of light snow is possible Friday (though likely staying below Wednesday's total). Saturday into early Sunday could bring yet another round of light snow. Stay tuned to see if and how these may impact your week.
Temperatures stay near freezing each of these days, then get a lot colder starting Sunday. Highs may stay below 20 degrees each day, with low near zero.