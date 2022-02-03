Set your DVR's: Wheel of Fortune to temporarily change time slots during Winter Olympics

(WREX) — If you're a Wheel of Fortune lover, you'll want to set your DVR's.
The popular game show will temporarily be aired early in the morning due to the 2022 Winter Olympics. Throughout the Olympics, 13 WREX will be airing a 30-minute special called the "Olympic Zone," which covers all aspects of the Olympics and will help set the stage for primetime coverage.
The weeks of Monday, Feb. 7-Friday, Feb. 11 and Feb. 14-Feb. 18, Wheel of Fortune will be aired at 3:30 a.m. on 13 WREX.
Following the Olympics, Wheel of Fortune will return to its regular 6:30 time slot.