Senator Dick Durbin speaks on issues ahead of midterm elections

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With just two weeks before the midterm elections 13WREX caught up with Illinois Democratic Senator Dick Durbin at a local event Thursday morning.
When asked if President Trump's testimony regarding the January 6th insurrection, Senator Durbin was very direct with his response to 13WREX,
"I'd like to see the testimony actually happen, there's still real doubt if he will voluntarily appear," Durbin said.
"He is a former president but is now a citizen of the United States subject to it's laws I hope that he will obey the law and appear and tell the truth and as many people that can witness it the better."
13WREX asked Senator Durbin about his concerns about any pushback in the midterm elections after the January 6th insurrection.
"Of course the midterm election, which is less than two weeks away, is going to make a big difference in the control of congress so some important decisions that congress needs to be made," Durbin said.
"In terms of the future of social security and medicare for example and find other ways to help families cope with inflation."
Durbin said the bottom line is to get out and vote.
"We want a big turnout," Durbin said.
"I hope the people across America will summon the courage to come out and vote even if its inconvenient, it's something that many men and women have fought and died for to give us that right." Durbin said.
The midterm elections are Tuesday, November 8th.