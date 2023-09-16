Sellout crowd at final Night of Thrills at Rockford Speedway

ROCKFORD — West Lane Road saw cars lined up quite a ways on Saturday night as crowds filed into the Rockford Speedway for the final Night of Thrills event at the Speedway.
The rain held off in time to start the night filled with family fun, although it didn't stay dry, tons of fun was still had at the sold-out event.
The night featured races including Sixers, Super Stox, School Bus Figure 8, Monster Trucks, Jet Car Metldown and much more.
There are only nine more events left before the Rockford Speedway waves the final checkered flag on Saturday, October 28th.
The next event is the 4th Annual Cash or Cow 200 next Sunday at 1:00.