Section of Route 251 in Ogle County to be closed through the fall

DAVIS JUNCTION (WREX) — Drivers in the Stateline may be seeing a little more construction on a popular roadway.
The Illinois Department of Transportation will begin construction on the Illinois Route 251 bridge over the Soo Line Railroad just south of Route 72 in Davis Junction on Friday, March 18.
While the construction goes on, the stretch of road will be closed to all traffic. Drivers are asked to take Route 64, Interstate 39, and Route 72 to get around the blocked path.
Drivers should expect delays and allow extra time for trips through the area. IDOT asks those wanting to travel through that area to consider using other routes and to pay attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zone.
As construction workers are actively working, IDOT reminds drivers to obey speed limits, keep the cell phones away, and to be alert for their workers while on the job.
The construction is a part of the Rebuild Illinois program. IDOT plans to improve more than 3,535 highway miles and 9 million square feet of bridges over the next six years.
The work on the IL 251 bridge is expected to be done by October 1.