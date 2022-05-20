ROCKFORD (WREX) — The second Neighborhood Workday kicked off at The Boys and Girls Club on Kilburn Ave.
The Neighborhood Workday project started last month as an effort to build relationships between residents, improve the neighborhood and reduce crime.
This week over fifteen organizations were in attendance with dozens of volunteers to clean up and help out residents in the area. Rockford mayor Tom McNamara was in attendance and told 13 News that these initiatives are very important in reducing violence.
"Lots of different goals here number one we got to reduce the violence that's taking place in our city, number two gone are the days that people have the ability to always come to resources, so we want to bring those resources to them" says McNamara
Workdays are scheduled one day each month from April through September. The next Workday is on June 17 in the area bordered by Winnebago, Whitman, N. Court, and Locust.