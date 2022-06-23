Second $250,000 donation presented to Rockford's Habitat for Humanity

ROCKFORD -- On Monday, June 27, the Rockford Housing Development Corporation (RHDC) will present a $250,000 check to the Rockford Area of Habitat for Humanity.
This donation will be the second one that RHDC has made to Habitat.
The first donation was presented in February of 2021 and increased access to homeownership and repairs on existing homes in the community.
The presentation will occur at 5:25 p.m. at the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore location at 7141 Harrison Avenue.
In 2022, Rockford Habitat plans to build seven new homes in partnership with local homebuyers.