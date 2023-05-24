Seasonal woes: allergies, asthma and how you can feel better this year

ROCKFORD — Is it a cold? Is it the flu? Or is it just plain allergies? As the weather continues to warm up, and we spend more time outside we become exposed to more allergens that cause symptoms similar to that of a cold or even COVID.
As we wrap up the month of May the weather remains dry and warm for the foreseeable future. With these dry warm and slightly breezy days we can see an increased period of pollination which is why you can typically see a green layer on your cars this time of year.
Dr. Caleb Oluwadamisi (or as his patients call him Dr. O) a family physician from MercyHealth says that allergies are your body reacting to something from the outside. "Typically the things we are in contact with on a day to day basis are usually harmless like dust, dander, pollen, and dust mites, however when these things com in contact with us our body sees it like an invader so our body reacts to that and becomes hyper-sensitive and over-reacts."
Dr. O continues to say that the most common reaction to these outside entities are sneezing, itchy eyes, runny nose and even a cough. The cure is simple, "change your sheets frequently, vacuum the floors and make sure there is no dust around the house. Once that is taken care of, there are over the counter medications you can use things like Zyrtec, Claritin, you can use over the counter if you suspect you're having allergy symptoms."
If these tips and tricks don't help you Dr. O suggests to talk to your primary care doctor. "There are certain patients where these over the counter medications and even prescription medications may not be working for them. Your doctor may suggest seeing an allergist who can do different testing and offer different medications that are stronger than the over the counter stuff."