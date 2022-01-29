Seasonable weekend leads to a mild start of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Clouds have begun to make their way back into the forecast and will stick around for the next few days. However, temperatures may keep warming this week to feel like it's almost spring by mid-week.
Quiet Weekend:
Tonight: A massive high-pressure system has kept the Stateline mostly dry and cloud free during the daytime hours, clouds have been increasing this afternoon and will continue into tonight as a low-pressure system sticks to our northeast.
Clouds will remain for the evening hours and temperatures will remain in the teens. winds remain light and variable and are shifting from the southeast to the north northwest as the night goes on.
Sunday: The Stateline could see quick isolated flurries in the early morning hours, these flurries will wrap up before 10 a.m. these flurries will not give us any accumulation just a little nuisance if you have plans in the morning.
Once the flurries wrap up, we are left with mostly cloudy skies in the morning, but clouds decrease as the day goes on. Temperatures remain in the mid 20s but will still feel like the teens with the breezy northwest wind that could gust to 20 mph at times.
Sunday night remains mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping back into the low teens, with a light and variable wind.
Mild Start of the Week:
Monday starts chilly with temperatures in the teens, but they warm up to the mid 20s to the low 30s! This is the first time in almost two weeks we have seen the temperature reach above freezing!
Skies remain partly sunny during Monday morning however clouds increase by the afternoon to evening hours. Monday night looks to remain cloudy allowing for temperatures to remain mild in the mid 20s.
Period of Wintry Weather:
Our weather pattern begins to shift to a more active one by Tuesday afternoon to evening hours. Tuesday we could see temperatures reach the low 40s, before a strong cold front moves through during the afternoon hours.
Tuesday night is when temperatures drop back into the teens and when the snow returns to the forecast.
This period of active weather continues until Thursday and is still too far out to know about accumulations and timing. Stay tuned to your 13 Weather Authority for updates throughout the weekend and start of the week!
Bitter Cold Returns:
Yet another large arctic surface high swings into the Stateline by the end of the week next week. Sunny skies during the day and clear nights return, daily highs only make it into the teens and overnight lows will fall below zero again.