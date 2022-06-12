 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values between 105 to 109
degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity may be lower on Wednesday with
highs still warming into the 90s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Seasonable Sunday leads to a rather humid week ahead

  • Updated
  • 0
2 panels with big icons.png

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunday remains seasonable as hot and humid air moves in. There even is a potential for severe storms tomorrow afternoon into the evening. 

Seasonable Sunday: 

This afternoon is off to a dry and warm start. Temperatures for most are sitting within the 80's. Skies remain partly sunny with a few fair-weather clouds. Tonight, cools down into the upper 50's with mostly cloudy skies. 

Hopefully you got out to enjoy the cooler and comfortable weather today as some very hot and humid conditions move in to start the week.  

Severe Potential:

SPC DAY 2.png

We kick off the week with very warm weather. Temperatures sit in the upper 80's with dew points in the low to mid 70's. While the temperatures stay below a heat advisory issuance for Monday, take precautions while outside. Drink plenty of water, limit outdoor activities until later in the evening and wear loose clothing. 

On top of the heat, most of the area is under a 2 out of 5 for severe potential with all risks on the table. All the ingredients exist however it is unknown if all of them will line up just right to create a line of strong storms. 

If ingredients line up just right, the biggest concerns will be damaging wind gusts, large hail with a low tornado risk. 

Monday afternoon to early evening will likely bring us the chance for strong to severe storms. The timing for storms will be 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the main window expected after 4 p.m. 

Make sure to have multiple ways of receiving watches and warnings for your location. You can download the 13 Weather Authority App to receive up-to-the-minute personalized weather information for your exact location.

Summer-like conditions continue: 

Tuesday looks to be the hottest day of the week with highs close to record breaking territory. Highs in the upper 90's with dew points (humidity) in the upper 70's! With the very muggy air moving in, heat index values could jump into the triple digits.

4 Day Temp and Heat Index Bar Graph.png

Wednesday still remains hot with temperatures in the low to mid 90's with lower dew point temperatures allowing for the heat index values to be slightly lower but still close to the triple digits. A cold front is expected to move through Wednesday afternoon into the evening, breaking the heat and humidity.

Looking ahead:

The end of the week looks to still remain warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 80's, but the dew points return to the 50's which is very comfortable compared to Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST.png

Skies remain clear and little to no precipitation is expected for next weekend.

