Seasonable Sunday leads to a rather humid week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunday remains seasonable as hot and humid air moves in. There even is a potential for severe storms tomorrow afternoon into the evening.
Seasonable Sunday:
This afternoon is off to a dry and warm start. Temperatures for most are sitting within the 80's. Skies remain partly sunny with a few fair-weather clouds. Tonight, cools down into the upper 50's with mostly cloudy skies.
Hopefully you got out to enjoy the cooler and comfortable weather today as some very hot and humid conditions move in to start the week.
Severe Potential:
We kick off the week with very warm weather. Temperatures sit in the upper 80's with dew points in the low to mid 70's. While the temperatures stay below a heat advisory issuance for Monday, take precautions while outside. Drink plenty of water, limit outdoor activities until later in the evening and wear loose clothing.
On top of the heat, most of the area is under a 2 out of 5 for severe potential with all risks on the table. All the ingredients exist however it is unknown if all of them will line up just right to create a line of strong storms.
If ingredients line up just right, the biggest concerns will be damaging wind gusts, large hail with a low tornado risk.
Monday afternoon to early evening will likely bring us the chance for strong to severe storms. The timing for storms will be 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the main window expected after 4 p.m.
Make sure to have multiple ways of receiving watches and warnings for your location. You can download the 13 Weather Authority App to receive up-to-the-minute personalized weather information for your exact location.
Summer-like conditions continue:
Tuesday looks to be the hottest day of the week with highs close to record breaking territory. Highs in the upper 90's with dew points (humidity) in the upper 70's! With the very muggy air moving in, heat index values could jump into the triple digits.
Wednesday still remains hot with temperatures in the low to mid 90's with lower dew point temperatures allowing for the heat index values to be slightly lower but still close to the triple digits. A cold front is expected to move through Wednesday afternoon into the evening, breaking the heat and humidity.
Looking ahead:
The end of the week looks to still remain warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 80's, but the dew points return to the 50's which is very comfortable compared to Tuesday and Wednesday.
Skies remain clear and little to no precipitation is expected for next weekend.