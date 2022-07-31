Seasonable Sunday brings plenty of sunshine before heat and humidity return

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Get out and enjoy the seasonable conditions for tomorrow as we see heat and humidity return for the start of August.
Second half of the Weekend:
Good morning and happy Sunday we start with temperatures in the mid to upper 60's to start your morning. Skies remain clear for most of the morning however by the afternoon hours clouds will become more prominent.
High temperatures for Sunday afternoon will top out in the middle 80s once again, with a southerly breeze making for a picture perfect afternoon.
Clouds make their way back into the forecast as our next weather system approaches.
Active Start:
Clouds will be thickening up overnight Sunday, leading to a cloudy start for Monday. There is a slight chance for some showers and thunderstorms during the early morning hours, these storms will be scattered, so not all of us will see the rainfall, but don't be surprised to see some wet roadways as you head into work to start the week.
The sun will poke out through the clouds heading into the afternoon and evening, allowing temperatures to rise into the middle and upper 80s. It will be a touch more humid than the last few days, however, making it feel closer to 90.
July ends on a seasonable note, however August will begin with a dangerously hot stretch as temperatures continue to rise throughout the week.
Warming up:
A weak high pressure system rolls in for Tuesday bringing mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Temperatures quickly rise from the middle 60s in the morning into the upper 80s for Tuesday afternoon. Dew point temperatures in the upper 60s will make it feel more like the lower 90s with only a little breeze to provide some relief.
A humid evening and increasing cloud cover will only allow temperatures to drop into the lower 70s overnight into Wednesday morning, setting the stage for a sweltering day on Wednesday.
Warm mid-week:
Temperatures will peak in the low-to-mid 90s Wednesday afternoon, but dew points in the low 70s will bring heat indices over 100 yet again this summer. Winds will also pick up from the southwest, gusting up to 30 mph in the heat of the day. This could kick up some showers and thunderstorms in the evening hours on Wednesday.
We see a brief break in the heat as temperatures drop into the upper 80's for the end of the week, however the 90's are returning for the weekend ahead.