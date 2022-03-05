Seasonable Sunday ahead before winter returns to the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Mix of clouds and sun today, hopefully you didn't put away your winter tools just yet as snow is expected to return for Monday. Calm and quiet conditions return for the midweek.
Colder Sunday:
Happy Sunday, temperatures have dropped considerably this morning into the upper 30s. The Stateline remains dry and will see a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day.
High temperatures return to a more seasonable low to mid 40s, however breezy conditions will stick around as winds may gust up to 40 miles per hour. Winds will begin to weaken as we head into the afternoon hours.
We see another chance for some rain and even snow showers late Sunday into early Monday. Initially the precipitation falls as a cold rain then as temperatures start to drop into the low 30s overnight, we transition to a more rain and snow mix throughout the night.
Looking ahead:
Snow could continue into the afternoon hours on Monday however, a high-pressure system builds into the area by the late afternoon early evening allowing for conditions to dry out. Accumulations will be minor, may see some slushy snow on roadways for the morning commute on Monday.
Temperatures remain in the upper 30s for the daytime hours on Monday. Overnight, temperatures drop into the low 20s. We remain quiet and dry for Tuesday and Wednesday.
The next system moves in for Thursday into Friday, this system is still a few days out so certain specifics are still unknown at this point. Precipitation looks to start out initially as rain but quickly transitions over to a wintry mix.