Seasonable day ahead before temperatures drop for the start of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Good morning and happy Sunday! A quiet and seasonable day is ahead before temperatures tumble for the start of the week.
The day ahead:
Waking up this morning we are seeing temperatures in the upper 30's to low 40's with clear skies. We will gradually warm into the 50's for the daytime highs.
Skies remain clear for the start of the day and gradually get cloudier as the day progresses as a low-pressure system starts to move into the area. Low temperatures remain in the upper 20's to low 30's with mostly cloudy skies.
The low-pressure system settles into the Great Lakes Region for the start of the week which will send some chilly air back into the Stateline.
Start of the week:
Temperatures for the start of the week will be quite cold for this time of year. Both Monday and Tuesday struggle to warm into the low 40's with gusty northerly winds up to 35 to 40 mph at times. Mixing the cold temperatures and gusty winds we start to see wind chill values only in the 20's to 30's.
We gradually start to warm come mid-week; temperatures are still chilly for Wednesday in the upper 40's with sunny skies. By the end of the week, we see temperatures warming back to the upper 50's to low 60's.