Seasonable conditions continue into tomorrow with some flurries

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Snow makes a comeback this weekend with cooler yet seasonable conditions. An active pattern continues into the week ahead.
Cloudy skies continue tonight as some snowy weather slowly makes its way into the area. Temperatures remain in the upper 20's to low 30's across the Stateline.
Light snow showers slide in between 10 pm and 11 pm tonight and continue into early Sunday morning. We could see a few scattered flurries into the rest of the morning and some of the afternoon.
Accumulations remain light in nature, ranging between 1.0 - 1.5" for most of our area. There is a slight chance a location or two get up to 2" or so, if the storm overperforms.
Temperatures remain below freezing tonight and into some of tomorrow, so it is cold enough for the snow to stick to the ground. Use caution if you have any morning plans as there could be a few slick spots even with the light amounts.
The start of the week remains cloudy and dry, the sun may peek out a bit on Monday afternoon but clouds return quickly. Temperatures for both Monday and Tuesday stay in the low to mid 30's.
Another system could sweep through Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing with it the chance for some accumulating snow showers. This is still quite a bit away so keep monitoring the forecast for a more accurate forecast.
The active and cool weather pattern looks to stick with us into the beginning of February.