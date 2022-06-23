Search warrant results in prostitution arrest for 'Ten Spa' employee

FREEPORT -- On June 22 around 4:00 p.m., a search warrant was carried out by Freeport and McHenry County authorities at a business known as "Ten Spa" located in the 1700 block of South Rosenstiel Drive in Freeport.
Several citizens had previously complained about suspected prostitution and human trafficking activities, resulting in a months-long investigation of the business.
During the execution of the search warrant, 50-year-old Hsiu-Fang Wu, an employee of the Ten Spa, was identified as she offered to perform a sex act to an undercover officer.
Wu was charged with Prostitution and taken to Stephenson County Jail in lieu of bond.
Further investigation into this business is ongoing.