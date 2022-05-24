 Skip to main content
School shooting in Texas leaves 18 children, 1 teacher dead

Robb Elementary School Shooting in Uvalde, Texas graphic
Robb Elementary School

UVALDE, TX - CNN reports that Sergeant Erick Estrada of the Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed that eighteen children and one adult were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. 

The shooter was an 18-year-old Uvalde resident and is deceased.

An ambulance in front Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas

NBC News reported earlier Tuesday that Robb Elementary school was on lockdown after an active shooter alert was sent out by the Uvalde Police Department.

The report continued to say that 13 children were taken to the emergency room at Uvalde Memorial Hospital after the incident.

Two children were transferred and one is pending a transfer, said hospital CEO Tom Nordwick on a phone call with NBC News.

University Health San Antonio reported via a tweet that the hospital is treating two patients, one child and one adult.

Aerial view of the entrance of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas

An alert was sent out at 11:43 a.m. on the Uvalde Police Department Facebook page to inform the public of the event.

Law enforcement in front Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas

Students were being taken to Uvalde High School to be reunited with parents and guardians. 

However, the Police have requested that parents not pick up their children until "all are accounted for" an update from the district mentioned.

Uvalde is a town of around 14,000 residents and is 97 miles west of San Antonio, Texas.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.