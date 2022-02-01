School District of Beloit implements several new protocols for sporting events. Here's what you need to know.

BELOIT (WREX) — After a deadly shooting outside of Beloit Memorial High School over the weekend, the School District of Beloit has implemented new protocols for sporting events.
The protocols are for all winter sports, such as basketball, hockey, swimming, wrestling and all of spring sports.
Here's what you need to know:
School District of Beloit Teams and Athletes:
• Each student-athlete will receive three tickets to their sporting event. Ticket holders must have their names entered on an admittance roster to attend the sporting event. No tickets will be sold at the door.
• Beloit Memorial High School students may attend home games, but will be required to sign-up through an electronic form by 4:00 pm the day of the event.
• Freshman and JV teams will be required to leave at the conclusion of away games.
Visiting Teams and Athletes:
• Each visiting student-athlete will receive three tickets to their sporting event at Beloit Memorial High School. Ticket holders must have their names entered on an admittance roster to attend the sporting event. No tickets will be sold at the door.
• Freshman and JV teams will be required to leave at the conclusion of their games at Beloit Memorial High School.
The School District of Beloit says security will also conduct periodic parking lot checks throughout all sporting events, the school district says.
The City of Beloit Police Department will also have an increased presence.
The School District of Beloit says they're committed to "the safety, security, and well-being of each and every student and staff member during the school day and during after-school activities."