Schnucks expands partnership with DoorDash to include 25 store locations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — In 2021 grocery store Schnucks launched a partnership with DoorDash that included only 5 stores in the St. Louis metropolitan area.
Today the grocery store owners announced an expansion to include prepared foods delivery from 25 stores across the Midwest.
One of Rockford's Schnucks (6410 East State Street) made the list of this new partnership.
Options available from Schnucks include prepared favorites from the grocer’s deli including rotisserie chickens, sandwiches, chicken wings, pulled pork, side dishes and side salads.
“Schnucks’ expanded partnership with DoorDash allows us to reach more customers and gives them greater access to our delicious deli and prepared food options and Schnucks signature items,” said Schnucks Senior Director of Digital Experience Chace MacMullan.
“Through DoorDash and our many other ecommerce options such as Schnucks Delivers, Deli Order Ahead, Party Planning Order Ahead and Custom Cake Order Ahead, Schnucks continues to meet our customers where and when it’s most convenient for them.”
DoorDash will deliver to addresses within 3.7 miles of the Schnucks locations below. Additional locations and menu items may be introduced in the future. Customers can place a DoorDash order by visiting the Schnucks Rewards app and selecting the “DoorDash” link or they can visit the DoorDash app or website directly. Orders are typically delivered within 30 minutes, pending DoorDash driver availability and demand. Taxes, delivery and service fees will apply. First-time Schnucks DoorDash customers can receive a 20% discount on their order of $15 or more through July 31, 2022.