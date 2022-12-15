Scattered snow showers will take us through the end of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Scattered snow showers are expected through tonight and parts of Friday as temperatures continue to drop.
This evening will stay gloomy and chilly. Temperatures overnight will drop into the middle 20's with a light breeze bringing wind chills into the teens.
Along with the cold weather, scattered snow showers will continue to move through. The evening may bring a brief break from the snow, but snow showers will return overnight.
The activity will follow us into the morning bringing streaky dustings around the area as the showers will still be rather scattered. As we head through the rest of our Friday, the snow will begin to taper off with an isolated chance overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
The start of our weekend will stay gloomy with a few flurries flying around for our Saturday. Temperatures will only climb into the upper 20's and overnight lows will dip into the teens.
Bitter cold air will truly start to settle in especially as we get closer to the Christmas weekend.
Sunday will finally bring us sunshine as mostly sunny skies are expected with the middle 20's through the afternoon. Heading into next week, cloud cover returns by Monday with forecast highs dropping into the upper teens.
By mid-week, overnight lows may drop into the single digits. Around the same time, another system will reach the areas potentially bringing us snow.