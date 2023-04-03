Scattered showers move in today ahead of Tuesday's chance for severe weather

Scattered showers are expected to roll in later today before the Stateline faces another threat for severe weather.
Monday morning kicks off with quiet conditions as clouds begin to move in. You may notice a few glimpses of sunshine, however cloudy skies will dominate into the afternoon.
As cloud cover takes over, scattered showers arrive into the early afternoon. The rain builds in by the evening as we may even hear some rumbles of thunder. These showers will follow us into tonight but will begin to fizzle out as we get closer to Tuesday morning's commute.
With parts of Tuesday morning staying dry, the afternoon brings another threat for severe storms. Our entire area is under a 3 out of 5 for severe potential, with Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Whiteside counties under a 4 out of 5.
All threats are possible including damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes. The biggest concern will be for damaging winds and tornadoes.
In terms of timing, there may be a few rounds with the first being after 2 p.m. through the evening commute. The evening and overnight hours holds a chance for scattered severe storms to develop as well. As a cold front sweeps through into Wednesday morning, a few storms may also become severe during the early morning hours.
There is some uncertainties whether the cap of the atmosphere will burst, allowing these storms to become severe. Stay tuned to the forecast for more details and stay weather aware into tomorrow.