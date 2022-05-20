Scattered showers and storms bring cooler temperatures

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The end of the week will end on a soggy note with showers and thunderstorms expected.
Soggy Friday:
This morning is off to a dry start with temperatures hanging out in the 60's for a warm start to our Friday. We'll climb near 80 degrees in the early afternoon before a cold front sweeps through bringing showers and storms as well as cooler temperatures.
Scattered showers will reach the area by late morning into the early afternoon. We may see some isolated showers through this morning but most of the activity will reach us later. This rain will be off and on and scattered in nature with a few thunderstorms developing as well.
The severe risk for today has been greatly reduced, only portions of DeKalb and far southeast corner of Lee counties are under a 1 out of 5. Most of will just see rain with a few weaker thunderstorms.
If you are heading out to City Market this afternoon, be sure to grab an umbrella and stay tuned to the forecast.
Scattered showers will follow us into Saturday before we dry off for Sunday.
Split weekend:
Scattered showers will follow us into the weekend with a chance for some weaker thunderstorms. There will be some dry time into the early afternoon with rain to linger through the evening as the showers move out Saturday night.
Temperatures will be cooler as well with the lower 60's settling in for the weekend. Sunday will feature more sunshine as we'll see partly cloudy skies
Below average conditions sit with us into the next week until we get closer to the weekend with summer-like temperatures to slowly return.